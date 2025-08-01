NFL Power Rankings: NFC East rankings if Cowboys trade Micah Parsons

The NFC East got some major news on Friday, as Micah Parsons just requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.

It'll be interesting to see if Micah Parsons ends up getting moved, as it simply does not feel likely, but you really cannot put anything past the Dallas Cowboys, who might now be the most dysfunctional team in the entire NFL.

Let's just say for a second that the Cowboys do trade Parsons - how would the NFC East stack up?

Power ranking the NFC East if Dallas trades Micah Parsons

4. Dallas Cowboys

If Micah Parsons is not in the picture, what do the Dallas Cowboys have going for them besides Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens? Three players can only do so much, so if Dallas makes this move, the New York Giants, of all teams, would absolutely have a better path to being more competitive in the NFC East.

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants are going to be a mess in the 2025 NFL Season, but they at least have a stud WR in Malik Nabers and what may be the best defensive line in the NFL. The Giants are going to rack up a ton of sacks, and QB Russell Wilson could connect on a ton of deep passes with Nabers. The G-Men rise to no. 3 in our NFC East power rankings if the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

I am lower on the Eagles than most people for 2025. Not only do they have yet another new offensive coordinator, but they did lose a good bit of their 2024 roster talent, as there are a ton of new faces on defense, and Jalen Hurts isn't a great QB overall, so it simply might be harder for Philly to stack a ton of wins. With Saquon Barkley now 28 years old and coming off of a 2,000-yard season, a regression is also likely.

1. Washington Commanders

I know that Terry McLaurin requested a trade, but what if, and hear me out, the Washington Commanders end up getting a deal done? It's way more likely that they are able to keep McLaurin around than the Cowboys are keeping Micah Parsons around. Washington did add a good bit of talent this offseason and may have an elite QB on their hands in Jayden Daniels.

They are absolutely trending in the right direction and should be the top team in the NFC East in the 2025 NFL Season.