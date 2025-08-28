NFL Power Rankings: NFC North rankings after Micah Parsons blockbuster

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions won 15 games last season, but they weren't able to capitalize on their regular season success because of the barrage of injuries this team dealt with over the course of the season.

And the bad injury news has already started in 2025.

The Lions are replacing their coordinators on both sides of the ball, which is a huge deal for them. They have so much talent on their roster and yet some key losses on the offensive line this offseason have been largely overlooked because of their outstanding skill position talent.

The Lions are still good enough to win 12 or more games this season, but if the injuries start piling up, it's going to be a tough pill to swallow knowing they have to go back to the drawing board in the 2026 offseason. I think what we've seen from the Lions this offseason is enough to take them out of legitimate Super Bowl contention for this year, but we'll see.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Packers have the youngest roster in the league, and they just added a 26-year-old superstar pass rusher to the mix. All offseason, we've talked about the cornerback position being a question mark for the Packers, but that position group kind of just overshadowed their edge rusher group, which has been underwhelming in recent years.

Jeff Hafley had these guys flying around last year in his first year as Packers defensive coordinator, and now he's got the guy who led the NFL in pressures since he came into the league in 2021.

Parsons is a difference maker unlike any other the Packers -- or any team -- could realistically expect to add in a given year, and even giving up Kenny Clark to get this deal done, the Packers aren't going to miss any draft picks in future years. They've now got a dominant force, a guy who is good for 12 sacks (or more) per year, coming off the edge. That means more possessions for Jordan Love and the loaded Green Bay offense. I think they're going to win 14 games after making the blockbuster deal to land Parsons.