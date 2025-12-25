NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who gets coal, who gets presents?

24. Cincinnati Bengals

It's been yet another year to forget for the Bengals, and until a major front office shakeup takes place, Cincy is going to struggle to get back into the playoffs, a place they have not been since the 2022 NFL Season.

23. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough might be worth monitoring going forward, as he's shown a lot here in 2025 and is absolutely going to be the Saints' starter in 2026. The Saints need to add a ton of talent, but if the team got the QB right...

22. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had so much promise earlier in the season, but the team cratered, and Michael Penix Jr also went down with a season-ending knee injury. I could see some major coaching changes hitting this franchise in 2026.

21. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-9 on the season and are probably just hoping for a higher draft pick at this point. The roster is at best, average, and without Patrick Mahomes in the lineup, this franchise is lost, to be honest.

20. Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy is now out with a broken hand and has missed way more games than he's played in the NFL - the Minnesota Vikings may have totally messed up this positon by letting Sam Darnold leave, and by drafting McCarthy. This team could hyper-aggressive in the offseason for a QB upgrade.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clinging for life in the NFC South and have battled injuries and poor coaching all season - the talent is there, but it's just not come together.

18. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have wasted a top-flight defense this year thanks to a bottom-feeding defense. Most of us can take a guess where Dallas is going to focus on this offseason..

17. Carolina Panthers

It's been a fun story for the Carolina Panthers, but I am not sure this team is quite there, yet. They're 8-7 on the season and would probably be in second or third place in most every other division in the league, but it's been a fun story.

16. Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers looked good in Week 16?

Yes, he did. The Colts were once 7-1 on the season, but the entire campaign just fell flat on its face thanks to injuries. It's such a shame, as this team could have made a ton of noise in the playoffs.

15. Baltimore Ravens

If there was ever a team that needed a roster reset and some healthier players for Christmas...

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the more average teams in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in a position to win the AFC North, but this team is not built to win in the postseason.

13. Detroit Lions

Like the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions have wasted a top-tier offense thanks to a terrible defense, but Detroit is still alive in the NFC Playoff Picture...