NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the 10 worst teams when the 2025 season ends

2. Seattle Seahawks

I think a lot of people are overlooking the fact that the Seattle Seahawks have changed as much as they have this offseason.

I hate the trade of DK Metcalf and then just replacing him with Cooper Kupp, especially when you're also making a change at quarterback.

I don't fault the Seahawks for taking a shot at someone like Sam Darnold after his breakout year with the Vikings, but are they going to get more out of Darnold for the next 2-3 years than they would have from Geno Smith? As good as Darnold was for the Vikings, I'm still not sure what you can really bank on with him. He's in a tough position of now having to prove himself yet again with new surroundings and less talent at the skill positions than he had in Minnesota.

Not to mention, a different coaching staff. The defense is going to be a big reason why this team is competitive in the NFC West, if it happens at all.

1. Atlanta Falcons

Congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons, the best worst team in the NFL according to this arbitrary list.

The Falcons once again have an intriguing offense with a borderline elite set of playmakers at the skill positions. At this point, Kyle Pitts is more of a disappointment than an intriguing option. Bijan Robinson is outstanding, Drake London is outstanding, and Darnell Mooney was a fantastic addition last year.

The key X-factor for this team will obviously be Michael Penix Jr. and what he's going to look like in his first year as a full-time starter.

And then there's the defense. The Falcons don't have the type of defense, on paper, to truly compete in the NFC South. It's going to take the two first-round picks -- Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. -- looking like veterans to see this team competing for anything in 2025.