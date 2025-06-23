NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the league's top QBs when 2025 season ends

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, but I personally believe it should have gone to Lamar Jackson. Allen is a great QB and has taken ownership of the AFC East for years now, but it's getting to a point where Buffalo needs to actually do some damage in the playoffs, as legacies are on the line.

What direction will the Bills go in if they again fall short in the postseason? What would they change? They have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs time and time again when the games matter most, but at least Josh Allen is one of the league's best passers, and that won't change in 2025.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels might already be a top-5 QB depending on who you ask. He could truly be the closest thing we have to Lamar Jackson. In his first year in the NFL, he helped lead the Washington Commanders to 14 total wins and put up MVP-caliber numbers. Daniels could ascend in 2025 and actually earn a ton of MVP votes.

Washington added Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel on offense and could cement themselves as a Super Bowl contender. There isn't much to like about Jayden Daniels. He'll end the 2025 season as the third-best QB in the NFL.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is the second-best QB in the NFL behind only Lamar Jackson, and that is not going to change in 2025. Burrow had the best season of his career, but it was wasted away by a putrid defense. You'd have to think that if Cincinnati is able to get Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart onto the field in 2025, the unit will be better, right?

Burrow is a surgical quarterback and is someone who could absolutely end up in the Hall of Fame one day. He is second in our QB power rankings/

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and absolutely should have won the award in 2024, but what do I know? Jackson is again playing with a loaded roster on both sides of the ball, so there is no reason to believe that he can't have another legendary season.

He seems to have put any sort of injury concern behind him, and he played the best football of his life back in 2024. The Ravens have to do more in the postseason, though, but that doesn't really have much to do with Jackson being the best QB in the league.