NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the top 10 teams when the 2025 season ends

4. Washington Commanders

Winning 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and only getting better, the Washington Commanders are going to progress a bit in 2025 and become one of the truly elite teams in the NFL, perhaps again making it to the conference championship game. Jayden Daniels may also get some MVP votes, as he was excellent in 2024 and might only get better.

However, it can be argued that the Commanders are also in a position to regress given how much magic happened in 2024. I am believing the opposite. They are fourth in our power rankings.

3. Baltimore Ravens

With the addition of Jaire Alexander, do the Baltimore Ravens now have the best secondary in the NFL, and is this now the best roster in the Lamar Jackson era? It's hard to find a flaw, but it's also hard to ignore just how many years this team has disappointed in the postseason.

They have not won multiple games in the playoffs since the 2012 NFL Season and had another heartbreaking loss in 2024 against the Buffalo Bills. This roster is once again loaded, so it's another year where there can't be any excuses.

Baltimore is third in our power rankings.

2. Detroit Lions

The best roster in the NFL heading into 2025, the Detroit Lions will come in second in our NFL power rankings from the future. The primary season why some could be lower on Detroit for 2025 is the loss of both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs.

Having new coordinators on both sides of the ball is going to be a tough adjustment, but I keep coming back to the roster talent as my reason for ranking them this high. If not for all of the injuries they were dealing with last year, this team could have absolutely won the NFC.

Now yes, I do see the arguments from people who think Detroit regresses - I am not dismissing that, but I'm not in that boat.

1. Buffalo Bills

What is the excuse for the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL Season? They now have the MVP of the NFL in Josh Allen, a rebuilt defensive line, and much of the top-end talent they had in the previous season. Buffalo again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs last year, so you have to wonder if they'll just never be able to get past KC.

It's hard to see what Buffalo is missing - they've got the best roster in the AFC and a great shot to earn the top seed in the conference and make a Super Bowl run. Buffalo is first in our power rankings.