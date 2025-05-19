NFL Power Rankings: Ranking 2024 playoff teams for the 2025 season

We took a unique angle with our latest NFL power rankings and will be ranking the 14 playoff teams from 2024 for the 2025 season. The 14 teams that made the postseason last year are absolutely not guaranteed to make it back in 2025. The NFL is oozing with parity, so the playoff picture when the new season hits is going to look a little bit different, at least.

In 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles throttled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a rematch of the Super Bowl just two years prior. Well, could both teams get back to the big game for a third time in four seasons?

Only time will tell. In our latest NFL power rankings, we're going to rank the 14 playoff teams from the 2024 season, but rank them based on their standing for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every playoff team from the 2024 season

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Are we all in agreement here? Ok, moving on!

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This team just flat-out isn't great and have had the luxury of taking advantage of bad NFC South divisions for years now. They are 13th in our power rankings.

12. Minnesota Vikings

I am really confused as to why the Minnesota Vikings are getting Super Bowl love for this season - have we forgotten that a de-facto rookie QB is their starter? Until JJ McCarthy can prove himself, the Vikings will not be a contender.

11. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans come in at 11th in our power rankings, and this team is just hard to get a pulse on - did they or did they not fix their offensive line for this season? It was their undoing in 2024.

10. Green Bay Packers

I am waiting to see if the Green Bay Packers can make a leap forward to elite status. They have a ton of good players and just ooze 'good,' if that makes sense.

They are on the doorstep of greatness and turning into one of the few best teams in the NFC.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season after winning just five in the year prior. This team rebuilt their RB room and could play a more physical style of football in 2025.

8. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos added a ton of talent this offseason to an already elite defense and did bring in the necessary talent on offense to take a leap forward. It is time we look at the Denver Broncos as being a legitimate contender to win the AFC West.

7. Washington Commanders

A very good team in 2024 could ascend into an elite team in 2025. The Washington Commanders won 14 total games between the regular and postseason and may have the NFL's next elite, generational QB in Jayden Daniels.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

There is just no chance the Kansas City Chiefs will all of their one-score games again in 2025, right?

Right???

5. Philadelphia Eagles

I absolutely see a regression for this team in 2025, as they will now have a new offensive coordinator for the fourth year in a row, and the last time they played in the Super Bowl, they simply were not a great team that following season.

4. Los Angeles Rams

A team that went 9-3 down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, the Los Angeles Rams are still very much a contender and should win about 12 games in 2025 if they can avoid the insane injuries they had to deal with in 2024.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The regular season champions for years now, the Baltimore Ravens shrivel up in the postseason and have not won multiple games in the playoffs since 2012. They are still an excellent team and come in at third in our latest NFL power rankings.

2. Detroit Lions

In my opinion, the Detroit Lions have the best roster in the NFL, and if it was not for some brutal defensive injuries in 2024, this team would have made the Super Bowl, at least. I am definitely keeping an eye out for the Lions to see what they can do in 2025.

1. Buffalo Bills

Arguably the best roster in the entire NFL, the Buffalo Bills were the best team in the AFC in the 2024 NFL Season and did find a way to improve their defensive line for 2025. They are the best team in the league at this point and may finally have a path to making a Super Bowl run.