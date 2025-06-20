6. Caleb Williams (23 years old)

Caleb Williams is 23 years old and honestly has the entire city of Chicago at his fingertips. The Bears fanbase has been starved for franchise QB play for years, as they have never had a 4,000-yard passer and aren't exactly a great sports town at the moment.

In 2024, Williams tossed 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions, so he was efficient in that regard. The biggest issues for Williams to clean up for 2025 is being able to avoid sacks and get rid of the ball a bit quicker, which do go hand-in-hand. Ben Johnson is in the mix, so things should run a lot smoother on offense.

5. Trevor Lawrence (25 years old)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars just have not been able to find any stability over the first four years of his NFL career. Now already entering his fifth year, Lawrence is on his third head coach, but there is reason to be optimistic.

The Jags hired Liam Coen as their head coach, and Coen brings a sharp offensive mind with a run-centric mindset as well. In 2024, Coen was the Buccaneers offensive coordinator, and they sported one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence has all the talent in the world, but at some point it falls on him to put it together. Will he and the Jags do that in 2025?

4. Brock Purdy (25 years old)

Brock Purdy signed a huge extension with the San Francisco 49ers. In his first three years in the NFL, Purdy has already started in a Super Bowl and was a part of another deep playoff run. Purdy might not be an elite QB, but he's quite good and is a proven winner.

The 49ers largely have to stay healthy, as they have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season. Brock Purdy could be in line for another efficient season through the air. He's ranked fourth in our 25-and-under QB power rankings.