NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC North QBs after Joe Flacco signing

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow had the best season of his career, but the Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so even with the Bengals winning their final five games of the season, it was only good for a 9-8 record and another missed playoffs.

The Bengals got themselves into a brutal 4-8 hole through 12 games. And let's not beat around the bush here - this franchise is still playing games in the front office, as Trey Hendrickson still does not have a long-term extension.

He's their best defensive player by a mile and led the NFL in sacks in 2024. If by some chance the Bengals can't agree to a deal and end up trading Hendrickson, it would put that much more pressure on Joe Burrow and the offense to make something happen in 2025.

And sure, Burrow can do it, but this is already a tough situation, as Cincy didn't really make strides to better their defense this offense. Perhaps the best pure passer in the NFL right now, Joe Burrow is second in our power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson seriously should have won the NFL MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, but it went to Josh Allen. The Baltimore Ravens again fell short in the playoffs, and some larger questions should be asked about if this team is truly built to make a Super Bowl run.

Jackson is already the best dual-threat QB of all-time and already has the most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history. He's got all the regular season accolades but is missing that playoff success. I am sure Jackson would take never winning another MVP again if it meant winning just one Super Bowl. Perhaps Lamar Jackson will eventually get one, but only time will tell.

He is the top QB in our AFC North QB power rankings.