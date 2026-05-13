NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC rosters as the 2026 offseason rolls on

14. Cleveland Browns

Based on how the Cleveland Browns rookie class looked last year, there is every reason to believe that this year's could also be solid. The front office overhauled the offensive line in a series of clever moves, but not only does the team have, perhaps, the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, but the wide receiver room is a bit of an unknown, too.

The defense does have some nice pieces, including a future Hall of Famer in Myles Garrett, but not many are projecting a ton of wins for the Browns this year. Collectively, the roster isn't in a great spot, and there have been a lot of changes made in recent years, which does complicate things.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got active this offseason in free agency, and now, with Maxx Crosby back in the picture, the defense does seem to be competent on paper. However, the secondary has been a sore spot for years now, the team's wide receiver room might be the worst in the league, and there is still a major question mark at the quarterback position.

Vegas could end up being a fun team in 2026 if Fernando Mendoza gets some starts and looks solid, but for the time being, the Raiders are still buried in the AFC.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the more underwhelming franchises, maybe in professional sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't really excel at any position, and as of now, Aaron Rodgers is not in the picture. Even if Rodgers does return, it feels like another nine or 10-win season, at best.

But this team is rather mediocre at several positions and just don't really threaten you anywhere. What does this team do well?

11. New York Jets

Suddenly, the New York Jets have a good bit of young roster talent, but with a bottom-5 quarterback in Geno Smith, and a defense that does have a lot of new faces, things are being brought down a bit. The Jets come in at No. 11 in our power rankings - it's clear that a foundation is being laid for a rookie quarterback in 2027, but given that GM Darren Mougey is still rather early on in his tenure, the work has really only just begun, as another really strong offseason is necessary here.