NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC rosters as the 2026 offseason rolls on

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills roster ranks No. 5 in our power rankings for 2026. Buffalo's offensive line is among the best in the NFL, and having a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen helps, too. The tight end room is in a good spot with Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, and the wide receiver room now looks quite solid with DJ Moore in the picture.

Buffalo's defense has been the main point of emphasis this offseason, but we did see some notable secondary investments, and signing Chubb in free agency is going to give a boost to the pass-rush.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati's defensive overhaul is too great not to mention here, as the offense has typically always been in a great spot. The offensive line really came together in 2025, and we did see this front office go out and add players like Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook in free agency.

Suddenly, the Bengals defense does sport notable talent, elevating the entire roster into No. 4 in our power rankings.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has typically always had an elite roster, but we did see this team struggle with injuries in 2025. As long as they're healthier, which is possible, the Ravens should be among the best in the league. They sport a future Hall of Fame duo at running back and quarterback, a 1,000-yard wide receiver, and notable talent all throughout the defense.

The Ravens have a great roster and will put the league on notice in 2026.

2. Houston Texans

GM Nick Caserio added Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith to shore up the offensive line, and also traded for David Montgomery to help out at running back, filling the team's biggest remaining needs. Defensively, they managed to get better with Kayden McDonald in the second round of the NFL Draft, but this team really doesn't have a weakness.

The ceiling of CJ Stroud has come into question in recent years, but Houston is otherwise talented enough to be a juggernaut.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos went into the offseason with rather notable holes at inside linebacker and tight end, but that's really it. The team swung a major trade for Waddle, giving Bo Nix a much-needed weapon at the position. The Broncos sport the league's best offensive line, the best pass-rushing defense in football, and did address their key needs as well, double-dipping at tight end in the NFL Draft.

On paper, the Broncos don't have a notable roster flaw and could win it all this year.