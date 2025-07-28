NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC teams by their top running back for 2025

8. Denver Broncos - JK Dobbins

JK Dobbins is an interesting player, as he is extremely productive when he's on the field. Dobbins averages over five yards per carry and averages over 1,000 yards across a 17-game season. With him now on the Denver Broncos, a team that has stayed healthy for multiple years now, we could see the best version of JK Dobbins since he began his time in the NFL.

7. Miami Dolphins - De'Vone Achane

With 1,499 scrimmage yards in 2024, I could see Achane being ranked a lot higher on this list. He averaged a healthy 4.5 yards per carry last year as well and is simply a great player. Achane caught 78 passes last year.

6. Houston Texans - Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon has a lingering foot injury, it seems, so we may begin to see the decline of someone who has been consistent for so long, but when he's on the field, there aren't many backs in the conference who are better. Mixon began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Chase Brown

Chase Brown was on a tear near the end of the 2024 NFL Season. If the Cincinnati Bengals can field a top-10 running game in 2025, which Brown is capable of, the offense is somehow going to be even better.

4. New York Jets - Breece Hall

One of the better and more underrated running backs in the NFL, Breece Hall is an elite dual-threat back who is still in his early-20s. The Jets would be wise to extend him, honestly. Hall is a huge threat out of the backfield and even as a pass-catcher.

3. Buffalo Bills - James Cook

James Cook may or may not get a contract extension from the Buffalo Bills. He is a centerpiece of their offense and is obviously the younger brother of Dalvin Cook,

2. Indianapolis Colts - Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor has battled through some injuries in recent years, so you kind of get the sense that the wheels might be falling off, but Taylor is one of the best pure runners in the NFL, period.

1. Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Henry

Arguably a Hall of Famer, Derrick Henry nearly rushed for 2,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season with the Baltimore Ravens. Simply put, Henry is excellent and there may not be a single flaw in his game even as he gets older.