NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches approaching preseason

24. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons

A shaky 2024 NFL Season from Raheem Morris has him down quite far in our head coach rankings, but the Falcons going backwards into Michael Penix Jr might end up saving their franchise for years to come. Morris is 24th in our head coach rankings.

23. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski is definitely one head coach who could be a lot higher on this list, as he's got a track record of success but did see the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in his face. I do believe Stefanski is the right man to lead this franchise, but it's going to take a while for the Cleveland Browns to dig out of this.

22. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen definitely did not get a fair shake, as GM Chris Ballard has botched the QB room for years now. Steichen is probably needing to see Anthony Richardson take that next step if he wants to continue serving as the Colts' head coach beyond the 2025 NFL Season.

21. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 10-win season in his first year but was the only head coach with double-digit wins to not make the playoffs, so his first year was a bit of a mixed bag. Macdonald is 21st in our power rankings, as we just need to see a bit more.

20. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

No one loves slow starts more than Zac Taylor. The Cincinnati Bengals were 4-8 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season but did win the final five games to finish 9-8. Cincy has not been to the postseason since 2022, as they have gone 9-8 in each of the last two years.

19. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Back as a head coach, Mike Vrabel obviously played for the New England Patriots and is now tasked with trying to revive this franchise once and for all in the post-Tom Brady era. Vrabel probably rises up this ranking a bit, but we'll give him a modest 19th ranking for now.

18. Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll is another great head coach who was not coaching in 2024. Carroll is back on the sidelines and is likely finishing his head coaching career with the Las Vegas Raiders, who desperately need some stability, and Carroll should be able to provide that.

17. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals went from four wins in 2023 to eight in 2024, so this team is on the right track. At one point in the 2024 NFL Season, the Cardinals were 6-4, so it's not wise to sleep on this team in 2025.