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NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

Let's rank all 32 supporting groups on offense for 2026.
ByLou Scataglia|
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
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14. Kansas City Chiefs

I struggled to find a solid spot for the Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Kenneth Walker III signed in free agency - he was the major change. This could end up being a significant upgrade for the Chiefs even if Walker isn’t a top-end running back.

And while he’s clearly not nearly the player he once was, Travis Kelce still figures to catch a ton of passes and has made a career on finding the open spots on opposing defenses. The wide receiver room is also oozing with potential, but the unit just has not come together in the post-Tyreek Hill era.

Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy could end up being a fun duo, but the on-field production just hasn’t been there. The same could kind of be said for the offensive line - that unit is quite talented, but we also saw some inconsistencies there.

The Chiefs in more of this average tier is far - this team isn’t like the Chiefs teams of old - the roster still needs some help.

13. Houston Texans

I am a huge fan of what the Houston Texans did on offense this offseason, but there are still some concerns. At wide receiver, the Texans have a ton of young talent, and it’s capped off with Nico Collins, a true X and one of the more physical receivers in the NFL.

The tight end room is headlined by Dalton Schultz, who has been a consistently above-average receiving target for them. The running back room got some help this offseason, as GM Nick Caserio swung a trade for David Montgomery. He’s an RB1 player, but he has a ton of carries in the NFL and could end up being a declining asset.

The Montgomery acquisition feels like a floor-raising move. The offensive line saw two new veteran additions in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith - both players have played a ton of football and are quality players, but I am also coming back to the idea of them being available in free agency.

They were available for a reason, so the expectations might need to be tempered there. Overall, Houston has a talented offense, but it’s not among the best.

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