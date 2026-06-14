NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

12. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings could be a very fun team in 2026. Quietly, the team ended up finishing with a winning record, even with bottom-5 quarterback play. On paper, this offense could be special in 2026, as you have a talented offensive line both inside and at tackle.

The running back room could use some help, but there are much worse duos in the NFL than Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. Tight end TJ Hockenson still has some gas left in the tank as well, but where this team is really going to gain an advantage is at wide receiver.

Perhaps the best trio in the NFL, the Vikings are trotting out Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings in 2026. Maybe they could adopt the “Triple J’s” nickname!

Jennings is a physical player who really rounds out what was already a stellar duo with Jefferson and Addison. Minnesota has enough on paper to flirt with 10, 11 wins and potentially an NFC North title if things can fall their way.

11. Atlanta Falcons

You just have to love the Atlanta Falcons group on offense. Bijan Robinson is exceptional and honestly might end up in the Hall of Fame one day. Kyle Pitts is a freak-of-nature at tight end and really got back on track in 2025, and at wide receiver, Drake London catches passes as a No. 1 option.

The offensive line in Atlanta has also been a steady unit for years now. Left tackle Jake Matthews might be one of the more underappreciated players in the NFL, but he’s a huge reason why the Falcons have been rock-solid up front. The one thing that goes against this team is the quarterback play, but no one can deny the raw talent this offense has heading into 2026.

If the quarterback position gets figured out, that makes this team all the more interesting…