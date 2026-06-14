NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

10. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has a great group of players on offense. I do worry about the loss of Walker and what that could do for their offense, but the addition of Jadarian Price could help the team rebound from that loss. Zach Charbonnet has also been a solid 1B option at the position, so he’s going to be a floor-raiser for them.

Tight end AJ Barner was certainly a dude in 2025, so he should absolutely be viewed as a ‘stock up’ player, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the straw that stirs this drink on offense. The one concern I have with this unit is the overall lack of depth at the receiver position, as Cooper Kupp is definitely not nearly the player he once was.

Rashid Shaheed is a fun player, but he’s definitely more in the gadget category. However, we did see quite the laser show in 2025, and with many of those same players coming back, it’s hard not to rank this unit in our top-10 ahead of a Super Bowl defense season.

9. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo’s offensive line is one of the more physical units in the NFL, helping the run game turn into one of the best in the league. James Cook himself is also quite talented and no slouch, as he’s really broken out these past two seasons and is a borderline top-5 player at the position.

The tight end room features Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, and not many teams can say they’re two tight ends deep. Those two have dealt with some inconsistencies recently, but the talent is evident.

And at wide receiver, DJ Moore comes in to provide some much-needed help. Moore averages over 1,000 yards a year, so he’s no slouch, either. The Bills have fielded a top-notch offense for years now, and it’s consistently a unit that is built well and built to win late in the season. Buffalo’s unit comes in at No. 9 in our power rankings.