NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

8. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that has all the potential in the world on offense and really just needs their defense to show up and not be a disaster. The offense features one of the very best wide receiver duos in the league in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase may already be on a Hall of Fame pace through the first five seasons of his career.

The offensive line, after years of dysfunction, appears to be coming into their own as well. Running back Chase Brown has been a productive player when called upon, so the playmakers really hold more than their own.

Mike Gesicki did see a dip in production in 2025, but as recently as 2024, he had 665 yards. Given the insane defensive shakeup we saw this offseason, that unit could end up in a good enough spot for the offense to hit its potential.

We’ve seen this unit be among the very best in the league, and it’s not really a mystery that it’s a talented group, landing at No. 8 in our power rankings.

7. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers offensive supporting cast comes in at No. 7 in our power rankings. San Francisco went out in the offseason and signed two veteran wide receivers in Christian Kirk and the former Buccaneer in Evans. Tight end George Kittle is going to flirt with a Hall of Fame bid one day, and the same could be said for Christian McCaffrey.

Left tackle Trent Williams may go down as the greatest ever as well. The 49ers have never had a shortage of talent on offense, as the one thing that has held this team back for years now has been the injury bug, which bit them in 2025.

It feels like we’re saying that same exact thing every year, too. The last player of note on offense is Ricky Pearsall, who averaged nearly 60 yards per game in the 2025 season.