NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

4. Indianapolis Colts

Despite the Indianapolis Colts being a bit of a mess in 2025, that should not take away from just how talented this group on offense is. A ton of credit goes to General Manager Chris Ballard, who is consistently doing a ton of great work in the NFL Draft.

A long-term quarterback solution has evaded him for years, but he knows how to draft. Down in front, the offensive line is top-tier, and it has been for years now. Quenton Nelson is a future Hall of Fame guard, and other players like Bernhard Raimann and Tanor Bortolini even fly under the radar a bit, but those two are very good players.

The tight end room saw a major infusion of talent with Tyler Warren, maybe one of the best two-phase tight ends in the NFL already. And oh yeah, Jonathan Taylor is in the backfield. Taylor has been one of the best pure runners in the NFL since entering the league and just eats up yards with ease.

The wide receiver room has some talent, and even with trading Pittman to the Steelers, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs still form a talented, complementary duo.

This is a great unit.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could have the best wide receiver duo in the NFL with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. Javonte Williams broke out for his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 and was a top-10 running back, and both the tight end and offensive line units are functional, floor-raising units. Neither group is a liability, and with how good the wide receivers are and how efficient the running back is, this forms quite the offense.

The Cowboys did miss the playoffs in 2025, but that was clearly because of a bottom-tier defense. With how good the offense is, all the defense needs to do in 2026 is be average - that’s it.

Dallas’ group comes in at No. 3 in our power rankings, as it features star power everywhere.