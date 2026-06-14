NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

2. Detroit Lions

You just have to love the talent that the Detroit Lions are sporting on offense. The offensive line, while seeing some transition in recent years, is still a rock-solid unit. Tight end Sam LaPorta is a high-end receiving threat.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a ridiculously talented dual-threat running back who could see an even bigger load in 2026, and all the Lions have at wide receiver is one of the best duos in the league in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

This is a high-flying, elite unit that does not have a clear weakness, and it’s evidenced in just how good they’ve been as a group in recent years.

Detroit’s offense is absolutely a Super Bowl-caliber unit, as it’s really been the defense that has thrown a wrench in things. We’re not factoring in the defense here, obviously, as the Lions offensive group comes in at No. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Los Angeles Rams

What don’t the Los Angeles Rams have on offense? Besides the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles sports a productive running back duo in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, about 9 capable tight ends (sarcasm, obviously), and another one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. We saw just how special this team could be on offense in 2025, as Stafford flirted with 50 touchdown passes.

The offensive line has consistently been one of the best in the NFL as well, especially in pass protection. All in all, there’s a reason why the Rams have been seen as a Super Bowl favorite last year and coming into this season.

The Rams top our offensive supporting cast power rankings, and it feels like this team almost has to win the Super Bowl this year, right?