NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

30. Tennessee Titans

There isn't a whole lot to like with the Tennessee Titans' group on offense. The team did take Carnell tate in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has a George Pickens-like style of play, so he could end up being a No. 1 target for quarterback Cam Ward.

But most of the rest of the group is just simply not good. Tony Pollard is a stable, low-ceiling running back, but there isn't a ton to love with the tight end group or the rest of the wide receiver room. If nothing else, the Titans do sport a lot of young talent on offense, so those players taking a step forward in what could be a natural progression of their development could see this ranking improve during the season.

The offensive line is also simply not special, Peter Skoronski is their best player in that unit, but he's a guard, so he can't necessarily impact the game big-time.

29. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are another team that could flirt with being the first 0-17 team in the history of the NFL, which isn't ideal. The Cardinals, though, do appear to have a group on offense that could become foundational pieces.

Marvin Harrison Jr has all the talent in the world at wide receiver. While he hasn't necessarily played as well as many expected, the talent cannot be disputed. Tight end Trey McBride is a top-3 player at his position, and it's an important one - developing as a tight end is quite difficult in today's NFL.

The Cardinals also took Jeremiyah Love in the NFL Draft, and while he does profile as an elite player at the position, there is no guarantee. As a whole, especially when you lump in a so-so offensive line, the Cardinals clearly still have a bit of work to do.