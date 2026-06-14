NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

28. Cleveland Browns

It is important that we do not go too far with young players. While the Cleveland Browns have a slew of young offensive pieces, that doesn't mean they'll all turn out as high-end players. The Browns appear to have a good, starting-caliber running back in Quinshon Judkins, which is great. The team also has someone who could be a special tight end in Harold Fannin Jr.

Both played well as rookies, but further development isn't a guarantee. The Browns took a pair of rookie wide receivers of note in the NFL Draft in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. While theses were calculated picks, again, they're rookies and far from a lock to emerge as anything special.

Jerry Jeudy is also in the mix, but he was at a borderline unplayable level in 2025. The offensive line also got a massive change, with some key talent like Zion Johnson and Tytus Howard coming in. If all of these players head in the right direction in 2026, the Browns could shock some, but there are too many unknowns and moving pieces with this unit at the moment.

27. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have a good offensive line that should be looked at as one of the 10 best in the NFL. The wide receiver room is in solid hands with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but the running back room is supbar at best right now.

Collectively, the Panthers don't really scare you - defenses being able to take away McMillan as the clear-cut top option would likely not break a sweat containing the rest of this group. While Carolina did progress in the right direction in 2025, the offense is still missing another impact player or two.

This team did also go 8-9, so they weren't exactly lightning anything up.