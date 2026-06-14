NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

24. New York Jets

The New York Jets could end up having something special in 2027, and it's clear that this team is angling toward next year. The team has three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and did trade for Geno Smith this offseason.

Smith figures to be that one-year stop-gap option while the front office puts a plan in place to bring in a rookie quarterback from what could be a loaded class. The Jets, on paper, have gotten a lot better this offseason. Suddenly, the offense could feature threatening players all over the place. Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson are both in that 'very good' category, and rookies in Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. are both players who were first round picks for a reason.

A lot would still have to go right for the Jets to become relevant again, and we're not going to get ahead of ourselves with this ranking, as there are more players that need to prove themselves than established veterans.

You also have to give credit to that solid, youthful offensive line. One team that could rapidly rise up this ranking in 2026 would absolutely be the Jets.

23. New Orleans Saints

Adding Jordyn Tyson and Travis Etienne to the offense this offseason, the New Orleans Saints clearly went out to make life easier for Tyler Shough. The wide receiver room already had a No. 1 option in Chris Olave, and tight end Juwan Johnson is an above-average receiving threat at the position. All in all, the Saints are trending in the right direction, but there isn't a truly elite player present on the offense as of yet.

If Shough takes a step forward in 2026, we could see some of the young players follow suit and help create a breakout squad. New Orleans is at No. 23 but has room to rise.