NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

I actually do not love the Jacksonville Jaguars group on offense. The offensive line is fine, but nothing special. The running back room lost Etienne in free agency to the Saints, and the wide receiver room is good, but not great. We saw Brian Thomas Jr regress big-time in 2025, but if nothing else, Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers held their own.

Neither player appears to be a No. 1 target, so that's worth mentioning. Brenton Strange was solid in 2025, racking up 540 in just 12 games, though. Like other teams ranked in this tier, we see functional players who could have nice upside, but there isn't one player you look at on paper and say "how the heck are we going to stop him?"

Given how good the quarterback and head coach are, it's not a stretch if this group of playmakers ended up all reaching their respective ceilings in 2026. You'd like to see another impact player to help round this group out.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 21 in our power rankings, featuring a solid but rather unspectacular wide receiver duo in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr, a fine tight end room with Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth, and a high-floor running back in Rico Dowdle.

With a solid, young offensive line, the Steelers could again float around that 'average' tier on offense that they were in during the 2025 season, but greatness will evade this team due to the lack of an explosive weapon.

A regressing quarterback doesn't help things, but given the state of the rest of the AFC North, the Steelers finishing in third is very much on the table. If they had some better weapons, we'd be talking about a bit more.

Nothing really stands out with this bunch.