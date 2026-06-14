NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

20. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot to like. Lamar Jackson is a generational quarterback, and Derrick Henry is a generational running back. Henry is getting older, and Jackson has been banged up, so this current window might be dwindling.

Other names on offense are Zay Flowers, a very good wide receiver, and Mark Andrews, a tight end who saw career-worst production in 2025. Outside of Henry and Flowers, the Ravens don't have a ton that truly jumps off the page. There is also reason to believe that Henry's age is going to catch up to him at some point - he's not 28 years old anymore.

Flowers isn't a physically imposing wide receiver, either, and Andrews' best days might be behind him at this point. The Ravens interior offensive line is also a bit of a mess. Overall, Baltimore is missing another or two from that unit truly being a complete bunch.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has struggled to stay on the field the past two seasons and might have seen his best days officially get behind him. Emeka Egbuka is a heck of a wide receiver, but Mike Evans is no longer in the picture.

Tight end Cade Otton is a good-not-great player who has functional blocking and receiving, and running back Bucky Irving played in just 10 games in 2025 and just was not nearly as effective as he was earlier in his career.

The offensive line is solid, which is great, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again do not feel like a special team anywhere. It could be another 8-10 win season for the club. There are a lot of capable players everywhere, but the raw starpower is missing.

The Buccaneers offensive group comes in at No. 19 in our power rankings.