NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

18. Los Angeles Chargers

We’re still in this tier of offenses having ‘good-not-great’ players, for the most part. The Los Angeles Chargers are firmly in this boat. On paper, this could be a great offense. The tackle duo of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt is among the NFL’s best, but injuries plagued the 2025 season for that duo.

The interior offensive line is still a bit shaky, so at best, this offensive line might be average. The running back, wide receiver, and tight end rooms all feature some strong names like Omarion Hampton, Ladd McConkey, and Oronde Gadsden, but, once again, who sticks out as being a player who truly have to gameplan for?

I guess for the Chargers, they have a lot of options and capable players, which could put some strain on opposing defenses. Mike McDaniel being in as the offensive coordinator is also a huge boost.

17. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers come in at No. 17 in our power rankings. Tucket Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Josh Jacobs highlight this offensive unit, with an offensive line that struggle a bit in 2025. Kraft is coming off a torn ACL, so that’s something to watch out for. Reed is a fine player, but he wasn’t on the field much in 2025.

Other players that could factor into the mix would be Christian Watson, another player with injury concerns, and Matthew Golden, a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers have developed a bit of a national identity on offense of being a team that has a ton of capable players, but Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are both no longer in the picture, so you could argue that this group got worse.

The Packers are yet another team in this tier that is simply missing a game-changing player on offense, but we're beginning to get into that tier.