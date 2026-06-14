NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 offensive supporting casts for 2026

16. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots benefitted from an insanely easy schedule during the 2025 season, and that simply isn’t going to be the case in 2026 - the schedule gets a lot harder. However, the roster did get better.

The major trade for AJ Brown should infuse this offense, at least for the short-term, with an explosive, physical WR1. Doubs came over from the Packers and is a very solid WR2. At tight end, Hunter Henry is still churning out solid seasons, but he’s never really been an overly threatening target.

The offensive line got some help in the offseason, too, but there isn’t a guarantee that we see that unit finally come together. Running back features TreVeyon Henderson, a dual-threat option and a player who had a rather solid rookie season.

All in all, this unit can be special with Drake Maye slinging it around, but the Patriots are a lot closer to average at running back and tight end, which hurts the team here.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles traded him after four seasons. The Eagles wide receiver room features DeVonta Smith as the de-facto WR1. Makai Lemon was a first-round pick by the team, and the Eagles even added Wicks via trade with the Packers, and also signed Hollywood Brown to boost the floor.

At tight end, Dallas Goedert is still hanging around, but he’s a declining player, and we all saw Saquon Barkley take a step back after a 2,000-yard season in 2025. The same can be said for the offensive line - that unit wasn’t in a great spot last year.

All in all, the Eagles took a pretty substantial step back offensively, so they’re left having to prove themselves in 2026, a year that will feature yet another new offensive coordinator.