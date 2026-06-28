NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

3. Cincinnati Bengals (Burrow, Flacco, Johnson)

Let's talk about Josh Johnson for a second. He was a fifth-round pick back in the 2008 NFL Draft and signed with Cincinnati this offseason. It's flat-out insane Johnson has stuck around this long. He's now 40 years old and may honestly want to latch onto a team to hopefully compete for a Super Bowl title.

Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco highlight the Bengals' quarterback room. The main thing here is Burrow being able to stay healthy, which has not consistently happened in his career. However, Burrow is a top-3 quarterback in the NFL when healthy, and Flacco is not only a Super Bowl champion, but he's hung around as a top backup option for years now.

Flacco was last a full season starter way back in 2017 with Baltimore. Since being traded by the Ravens to the Broncos, which was back in 2019, Flacco owns a 11-27 record with 60 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. In 2025 with the Bengals, Flacco threw 13 touchdowns against four interceptions, so that was efficient on paper.

Burrow and Flacco are a very good duo. Flacco has played a ton of football and would be able to step into the lineup in a pinch. If the Bengals hope to do anything in the playoffs this year, though, Burrow needs to stay on the field each week.

2. Detroit Lions (Goff, Bridgewater, Altmyer)

The Detroit Lions come in at No. 2 in our power rankings. Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater is a great duo, as Bridgewater has been a respectable quarterback his entire career. He's been a full-time starter and has also had to fill in as a long-term backup here and there.

Goff, on the other hand, is one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the NFL and has thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons. If Goff went down for whatever reason, the always efficient Bridgewater, who owns a career passer rating of 90.3, would be able to fill in nicely.

1. Los Angeles Rams (Stafford, Simpson, Bennett)

This was actually not the easiest exercise in the world to do, as it seems like Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett were not really able to stand out much this offseason so far, which isn't ideal. Simpson was a first-round pick back in April, which isn't nothing.

General Manager Les Snead knows what he's doing, so Simpson coud always make a late push for that QB2 job. The real difference-maker in this room, though, is Matthew Stafford. He's the reigning MVP and had nearly 50 touchdown passes in 2025. Given that he just recently played his best football, even a slight regression would have Stafford as one of the top-5 quarterbacks in the NFL.