NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

28. Las Vegas Raiders (Cousins, Mendoza, O’Connell)

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have nothing at the quarterback position. Both Kirk Cousins and Aidan O'Connell are in that tier of backup quarterback that won't make your eyes widen in disgust - both are competent being in that type of role. The Raiders did snag Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while the franchise is surely encouraged by this quarterback room, there isn't a guarantee that he'll pan out, but a plan is in place.

27. Atlanta Falcons (Tagovailoa, Penix, Siemian)

One of the more interesting quarterbacks in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons will have two left-handed quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Tua Tagovailoa did play quite well for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022-2024 seasons, and if he can tap into those years in 2026, the Falcons will win a ton of games. However, there is a reason why the Dolphins ate a ton of dead money to have him not play for their team.

Michael Penix Jr is already in his third year, and, unsurprisingly (and unfortunately) cannot stay healthy. Trevor Siemian is a guy and has been around for about a decade now, but there isn't a clear quarterback plan in place.

26. Tennessee Titans (Ward, Trubisky, Levis)

Cam Ward played quite well down the stretch for the Tennessee Titans and could breakout in year two, but as we have said and will continue to say, there is no guarantee he does that. Mitchell Trubisky is a fine backup option and can hold the fort down in a pinch, and Will Levis, if nothing else, does have a massive arm and does have some frisky quarterbacking on his resume thus far.

This isn't the worst quarterback room in the NFL right now.

25. New Orleans Saints (Shough, Rattler, Wilson)

Tyler Shough played quite well down the stretch for the New Orleans Saints in 2025, so Saints fans should be encouraged. Spencer Rattler didn't play horribly for the Saints in his career thus far, and he appears to be a solid backup option. Zach Wilson brings up the rear and has unfortunately been firmly in the 'bust' category.

The Saints do have a young-ish quarterback in Shough and he appears to have all the necessary tools to be a franchise quarterback, but the ceiling appears to be limited, and he's already set to turn 27 in September.