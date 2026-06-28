NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

24. New York Giants (Dart, Winston, Allen)

The New York Giants have an encouraging quarterback in the QB1 spot for 2026. Jaxson Dart did rack up 24 total touchdowns in 14 games in his rookie season, and while it may have felt dysfunctional, Dart did play quite well and had a 3:1 TD:INT ratio, which is very impressive even for the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The other passer of note here is Jameis Winston, who is definitely in that 'spot starter' category. Winston can play well in small bunches, but any team that needs to start Winston for an extended period of time is not in a good spot.

If Dart hits his stride, the Giants could end up with one of the better quarterback rooms in the NFL, but with many rooms in this tier of our power rankings, there is a lot of unknown present.

23. Carolina Panthers (Young, Pickett, Grier)

I am just not sure I can be that high on the Carolina Panthers for the 2026 season. Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025 but was still largely mediocre. He tossed 23 touchdown passes, went 8-8 as a starter, and threw for less than 200 passing yards per game.

Kenny Pickett is also the backup, and his career arc has been disappointing thus far. He did get overdrafted by about four rounds a few years ago by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he's really nothing exciting as a backup, either.

The Panthers still have some work to do at this position.

22. Indianapolis Colts (Jones, Richardson, Leonard)

Across the first half of the 2025 season, the Indianapolis Colts were firing on all cylinders. Daniel Jones was playing at a borderline MVP level, and Indy raced out to a 7-1 start. Things fell apart, and now Jones is again dealing with a significant injury. He tore his Achilles during the 2025 season, and it feels like the 2025 season has been totally erased.

Riley Leonard may actually end up beginning the year as the backup, as Anthony Richardson could still be viewed as a prime trade candidate, as signing Jones in the first place last year was clearly done to admit defeat on attempting to get the most out of Richardson.

It's hard to find much to like right now with the Colts' quarterback situation unless Jones is able to regain that early 2025 form in the 2026 season, which is far from guaranteed.