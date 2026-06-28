NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

21. Minnesota Vikings (Murray, McCarthy, Wentz)

Oh boy. This is certainly a quarterback room. As of now, it would be a massive shock if Kyler Murray did not start for the Minnesota Vikings this year, and I am of the opinion that there was some sort of back-door agreement that Murray would start for the team this year, despite what could end up being marketed as a 'quarterback competition' in the media.

Murray is a fine player who has always been relatively productive, but he's never really ascended past being viewed as an average-ish, perhaps good player. JJ McCarthy has unfortunately struggled to stay on the field and just has not been very good when he's gotten on it. It feels like the Vikings have already thrown in the towel on McCarthy.

If not, they wouldn't have signed Murray to begin with. Carson Wentz is also in the room, and I do believe there is a chance that Wentz ends up being the QB2 of the Vikings for 2025. He's a perfectly fine backup and someone that can be a spot starter and win a few games if needed.

If Murray hits his stride in 2026, which is possible given he's never been on a team with this good of a supporting cast, the Vikings could be dangerous.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (Rodgers, Rudolph, Howard/Allar)

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed Aaron Rodgers to come back for one more season, but not because he was good in 2025. In fact, Rodgers and the Steelers were rather average. Sure, the counting stats looked great, but the offense didn't do anything particularly well, and Rodgers is now set to turn 43 years old near the end of the regular season.

If the Steelers feel good enough about Will Howard and Drew Allar, they could move on from Mason Rudolph in some capacity, and, ideally, one of the younger players emerges as a potential starter for them in 2027.

That's the ideal situation, so Rodgers returning does give the coaching staff a full year to see how Howard and Allar progress in their development.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (Hurts, Dalton, McKee)

A largely underwhelming quarterback room, Jalen Hurts is a fine option but is a very limited passer. Andy Dalton did have his run as Cincinnati's starting quarterback in the early-late 2010s, but he's a backup player at this point.

The Eagles will likely need to see Hurts play a more complete style of quarterback to feel comfortable in him remaining the long-term starter. Hurts has actually never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season, and has never thrown more than 25 touchdown passes in a season. This is a big year for him.