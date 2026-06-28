NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

15. Chicago Bears (Williams, Bagent, Keenum)

There was a lot to like with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in the 2025 season. While Williams' completion percentage dipped below 60 percent, he threw more touchdowns and took fewer sacks, so those are two significant areas of improvement for the now third-year player.

Tyson Bagent went 2-2 as the Bears starter in 2023 and is really just another guy in a quarterback room. Case Keenum is also present in the room and is definitely an experienced, reliable backup who the Bears could lean on if Williams can't play for whatever reason.

The Bears have something brewing in Chicago, but it's going to take another sizeable leap from Williams in 2026 to fully see that potential.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (Lawrence, Mullens, Bradley)

Trevor Lawrence highlights the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback room, which comes in at No. 14 in our power rankings. Lawrence did play extremely well over the last month and a half of the season, but that was the best football of his career, and it was not a very large sample size.

While it's reasonable to be high on Lawrence for 2026, we'll need to see him sustain this kind of play for a majority of the season, as he wasn't anything special in the first half of 2025. Nick Mullens is entrenched as the backup. He has not started a game since 2023 but has started as many as eight games in a season before, so if Lawrence were to go down for a few weeks, Mullens would be a solid option to keep the ship afloat.

13. Green Bay Packers (Love, Taylor, McCord)

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room comes in at No. 13 in our power rankings. Jordan Love has been a rock-solid player for the Packers in his three years as the starter, but he's never won more than nine games in his career and has missed two games in each of the last two seasons, so he has never been able to bust into that upper tier.

Tyrod Taylor is now in as the backup, and Taylor has been around for quite some time and has done just about anything a quarterback could possibly do on the field. Taylor is a reliable veteran, and you can tell that the Packers wanted to continue fielding elite backup situations, as Willis previously held that role and was outstanding when his number was called.

If Love again misses a couple of games, Taylor is perfectly capable in filling in and leading the Packers to victory.