NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

12. Los Angeles Chargers (Herbert, Lance, Uiagalelei)

The Los Angeles Chargers come in at No. 12 in our quarterback room power rankings for the 2026 season. The Chargers, depending on who you ask, have a top-10 quarterback in Justin Herbert, who has been a model of consistency throughout his entire career. He's been an efficient passer since entering the league and really burst onto the scene as a fun rookie.

Trey Lance, unfortunately, is one of the more notable NFL Draft busts in recent memory, but his standing as a backup quarterback, especially to someone like Herbert who has similar traits, is not a bad idea. Lance is also still quite young, so this could be a long-term setup for the Chargers with Herbert and Lance leading the charge.

It's not the best room in the NFL, but this also isn't a duo that actively loses games for their team.

11. Denver Broncos (Nix, Stidham, Ehlinger)

We talked about the Broncos quarterback room briefly in the beginning of this exercise. Nix was a 17-game starter for the Broncos in the 2025 season and helped the Broncos to a stellar 14-3 record, which was tied for the best in the NFL. Nix clearly has the goods, but a below-average group of playmakers has made his counting stats look a lot worse than what the eye test tells us

And while Stidham wasn't playing well in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos hung around with New England and only lost by three. That was an impossible situation for Stidham to step into. Sam Ehlinger is their third-string quarterback. He's a dual-threat player who could slide into their backup spot in 2027 if the Broncos elect to not re-sign Stidham and instead bring the friskier Ehlinger back.

10. New England Patriots (Maye, DeVito, Morton)

Speaking of New England, the Patriots' quarterback room is No. 10 in our power rankings. Drake Maye was flat-out excellent in 2025, but it's almost important to remember that the Patriots had an insanely easy schedule, and this was just one season that Maye played out of his mind. With the rest of the quarterback room being nothing special, this isn't some 'elite of the elite' group we have here.

If Maye continues his 2025 hot streak into 2026, the Patriots will again be a top team in the AFC, but given how much harder the schedule gets, a slight regression is not the unlikeliest outcome this coming season.