NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

9. Seattle Seahawks (Darnold, Lock, Milroe)

Sam Darnold headlines the Seattle Seahawks quarterback room, a very fun group of players. Darnold was signed in free agency by Seattle back in 2025. Drew Lock has stuck around ever since the Russell Wilson trade, as the Broncos included him in the package, and Jalen Milroe was a draft pick.

So, the Seahawks' quarterback room is built via free agency, trade, and the NFL Draft. While Darnold was not excellent in 2025, he was plenty good enough to help the Seahawks win it all, and his ability to throw the ball downfield is a skill that only a few other quarterbacks have. Lock is a functional backup, and Milroe is someone who may be able to provide some long-term stability if Darnold ever fizzles out with the Seahawks.

They crack our top-10 here.

8. San Francisco 49ers (Purdy, Jones, Rourke)

What we saw in the 2025 season from San Francisco was a perfect example of just how imporant it is to have a functional backup. Jones started eight games for the 49ers last year, going 5-3 in those games, while throwing 13 touchdowns and earning a 97.4 passer rating.

Purdy started the other nine games, going 7-2 in those starts and throwing 20 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. All in all, the 49ers went 12-5 in the regular season despite seeing their backup quarterback starting about half the time.

It would have been insane if the 49ers broke up the Purdy/Jones duo, as the 49ers were a viable playoff team last year, and that would not have been the case had Jones not played as well as he did. San Francisco comes in at No. 8 in our power rankings, and it's deserved.

7. Buffalo Bills (Allen, Kyle Allen, Buechele)

It feels like the only time Josh Allen will come off the field and not play in a game for the Buffalo Bills is because the Bills have already clinched a playoff seed and have nothing to play for. Allen is obviously doing the heavy-lifting here. He's one of the best quarterbacks of this generation and is someone who appears to be right in the middle of his prime.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen started 12 games for Carolina way back in 2019, but outside of that stint, Allen hasn't done much else and is definitely nothing special as a backup, but the Bills obviously did not sign Allen with the thought that Josh Allen would be missing some time. That just isn't how front offices think, especially Buffalo's.