NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms for the 2026 season

6. Kansas City Chiefs (Mahomes, Fields, Nussmeier)

The Chiefs quarterback room comes in at No. 6 in our power rankings. Patrick Mahomes may already be one of the greatest to ever do it, so that's that. He is coming off a torn ACL, so it's worth wondering if there is some sort of physical decline associated with that injury.

It's not a guarantee one way or another, but Mahomes seems to be angling toward being fully ready for Week 1. Justin Fields was a quarterback the Chiefs actually traded for this offseason. While a bad starting quarterback, Fields would likely thrive in this type of role.

The Chiefs aren't really boasting the elite offense they once did, but Fields being in a backup situation on an offense coached by Andy Reid can't hurt. Ideally, Mahomes returns and starts all 17 games, but Fields needing to step in for a week or two is not the worst thing in the world.

5. Dallas Cowboys (Prescott, Milton III, Howell)

I believe people are too over-infatuated with Joe Milton III because of his insane arm strength - that's really the only 'good' part of his game. Sam Howell, though, would present quite the backup situation. Howell has starting experience and threw for over 3,900 yards with Washington back in 2024.

Dak Prescott is the starter, and he's been a highly efficient quarterback for much of his career. He's the best passer in the NFC East and helped lead a top-10 scoring offense last season. Even if Milton or Howell was needing to step into the lineup for whatever reason, the personnel is so strong that both could be efficient enough.

4. Baltimore Ravens (Jackson, Huntley, Fagnano)

Tyler Huntley is a good backup. He's 7-9 as a starter with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his 30 total NFL regular season games. Huntley also has five rushing touchdowns and is 5-6 with the Ravens when he's needed to start.

Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time but has dealt with injuries here and there, so it's no surprise that Huntley is the backup. Both Jackson and Huntley also have similar skillsets. As of now, Joe Fagnano is penciled in as the QB3. He went undrafted in 2026 and threw just one interception in college in 2025.

The duo of Jackson and Huntley has been the Ravens' primary quarterback room for years now, and that is again set to be the case in 2026. It's one of the best duos in the NFL, especially since both players share similar skillsets, and Huntley has proven himself to be a competent backup.