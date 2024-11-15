NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
There have certainly been some shocking quarterback performances thus far. Let's rank all 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 11. The movement in these QB rankings has definitely been evident, and we are now at the point of the season where starting quarterbacks have gotten injured, so the initial slate of starting QBs in Week 1 does look different now, as we approach Week 11.
Down the stretch, the teams with stability at the QB position are the ones who will end up making a run and finding a way into the postseason, and we are still at a point where a couple of rookie quarterbacks could help lead their teams into the NFL playoffs this year, which is just crazy to think about.
And the favorite for the NFL MVP award, which is again likely going to a QB, could get much clearer down the stretch. Let's do our best to power rank all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11.
32. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
Mac Jones may end up starting the rest of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars and lands at no. 32 on our latest QB power rankings. Trevor Lawrence has a shoulder injury, and it may just be best for the Jags to shut him down for the rest of the season. I mean, the Jags are not going anywhere, and with Lawrence entrenched as their starter, throwing him out there in a lost season is not smart.
Mac Jones was bad in his first start of the season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 and is probably not going to play well at any point down the stretch if he keeps the starting role. The Jaguars are likely headed toward another rebuild, and it would be a shock to see the current coaching staff back in 2025.
31. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys
With Dak Prescott now out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, the Dallas Cowboys are officially done. Cooper Rush is a fine backup but does come in at no. 31 on our latest QB power rankings. He and the Cowboys got their rear ends handed to them in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and this could be another team who is set to embark on a rebuild.
It is not likely that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns in 2025, so beyond guys like Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, this roster could get shaken up in a big way next offseason.