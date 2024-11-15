NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are in great shape with Jordan Love for the long-term, but the one issue that has plagued Love this year are the interceptions. They simply need to stop, or the Packers are not going to go as far as we think they can. Love is otherwise excellent, and the Packers are playing some intense defense, so the interception issue is really their big one to fix.
The Packers and Love somehow put it together in the middle of the 2023 NFL Season, and this helped them down the stretch. They finished with a 9-8 record and actually made it all the way to the NFC Divisional Round, where they gave the eventual NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers a tough time.
Green Bay could end up making a Super Bowl run, but they may have to do it as a Wild Card, as the Detroit Lions feel like they are going to run away with the NFC North title in 2024.
11. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Did anyone have Sam Darnold playing like a top-11 QB on their Bingo card coming into this season? Darnold did have a rough game in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the mark of a good QB and a good team is being able to win when it's ugly. And folks, I think Sam Darnold may be a good QB, as crazy as that may sound.
It will be interesting to see what kind of contract comes his way in free agency. Unless he totally falls apart down the stretch, he should be able to find a multi-year offer from some team. Notably, the Vikings took JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so their plan is likely to turn the franchise over to time in 2025.
Sam Darnold has thrown 17 touchdown passes on the season and comes in at no. 11 on our quarterback power rankings ahead of Week 11.
It would not shock me, though, if Sam Darnold did falter a bit down the stretch and ended up being ranked lower when it's all said and done.