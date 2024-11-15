NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have actually been boring this year. The defense is playing well but the offense is not explosive. However, Justin Herbert is taking care of the football at an insane rate, and the team is 6-3. Herbert isn’t putting up insane numbers, but he’s got 11 touchdown passes against just one interception this season.
If LA can surround the offense with the playmaking talent on the outside, they could be a legitimate contender in 2025 and beyond. Herbert deserves credit for how efficient he’s been. Again, the numbers aren’t through the roof, but the number also do not tell the entire story as well.
He comes in at no. 6 on our latest QB power rankings ahead of Week 11.
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff threw five interceptions in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, and the Detroit Lions still won, which is a testament to just how good the Lions are and just how unphased Goff can be when he commits a turnover. Even with the five-pick game, Goff is still playing lights out this year, but the MVP campaign may be over unless he goes crazy down the stretch.
Goff is a borderline top-5 QB this year and has truly revived his career with the Lions. This team is the most talented in the NFL and will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season. Goff has played in a Super Bowl and did help the Lions make a run to the NFC Championship Game in 2023, so this team is close.
The NFL world may also love seeing a team like Detroit make it to the Super Bowl, and you could argue that Goff has been the best QB in the NFC this season, but he is not the top NFC quarterback on this list…