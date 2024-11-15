NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Let’s have a conversation about Kyler Murray and the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals. I had told you months ago on this website that Murray and the Cardinals would be better than expected, and here we are. They’ve already eclipsed their win total from 2023 and current lead the NFC West. Murray is playing out of his mind and has been able to get his squad into prime position in the NFL.
Heck, they could still make a Wild Card if they get passed up in the NFC West. Murray should receive some MVP votes if the Cardinals can keep stacking wins as they have in the last few weeks. It’s obviously still a year or two early for the team, as they need a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and this team is clearly being carried by their coaching staff and elite QB.
It’s not a hyperbole to suggest that Kyler Murray has been a top-4 QB in the NFL this year. I have no issue ranking him this high at all.
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen went weeks without throwing an interception, but that streak came to an end. Allen is still playing out of his mind this year and is another QB who is right in the mix for the NFL MVP. Allen and the Buffalo Bills are 8-2 on the year and should have the AFC East wrapped up in the very near future.
One issue with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills is that they have continually fallen short in the NFL playoffs, and it comes against the Kansas City Chiefs, who they again lost to in the divisional round in 2023. The Bills and Chiefs square off in Week 11, and I do think this game is going to tell us a lot about which teams is truly better. At the very least, Josh Allen has been much better than Patrick Mahomes.