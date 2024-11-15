NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
It’s really a shame that Joe Burrow is having the best statistical season of his career, yet the Cincinnati Bengals currently sit out of a playoff spot at 4-6. If the Bengals were 6-4 or better, Burrow is probably among the favorites to win the NFL MVP. At some point in his NFL career, Burrow should win one of these, and let’s be honest; his defense is letting him down in a big way.
The Bengals may only be able to afford one more loss the rest of the way, but they do have some tough matchups, and just because their offense is so good, doesn’t mean they figure this thing out. Joe Burrow’s career-best regular season could go down the drain if the Bengals defense cannot figure something out down the stretch.
However, Burrow is still no. 2 on our latest QB rankings.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
There has been no better, more efficient QB this year than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who could be well on his way to his third NFL MVP award. He won it in 2023, which was his second, and it seems as if adding Derrick Henry into the backfield has benefitted both parties, as both Henry and Jackson are having the best seasons of their career.
The main issue with the Ravens is their passing defense, so Jackson may have to do a ton of heavy-lifting as the 2024 NFL Season goes on. I understand that people get critical of Jackson because of the lack of playoff success, and that’s a valid argument, but year in and year out, he is no worse than the third-best QB in the NFL, and if the current trends hold, Jackson is on his way to MVP no. 3, which would pretty much cap-off a Hall of Fame career, even though Jackson is still in his 20s.