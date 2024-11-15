NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
18. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Oh boy. This is just not a good situation for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. When the Jets swung a trade for Rodgers before the 2023 NFL Season, many across the NFL thought that the team had found their guy for the short-term. Well, just a handful of plays into the season, Rodgers popped his Achilles.
And since coming back in 2024, it's clear that Rodgers is a shell of his former self and just not a very viable QB anymore. He's not been horrible by any means, and I think you could put a superteam around Rodgers and still win some games, but the Jets do not have a superteam.
Rodgers does have 15 touchdown passes on the season, but this is shaping up to be a lost year for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers could make their life easier by simply retiring at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, but I am not sure he wants to go out like this. Rodgers has been better than some QBs in 2024, but he comes in at no. 18 on our NFL QB power rankings.
17. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson has played quite well for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, but in order for him to rise on this list, he'll need a larger sample size. I will acknowledge that I thought Wilson and the Steelers would simply not work out, but here we are.
Now yes, the Steelers do have a tough remaining schedule, so Wilson could falter down the stretch, but he may not. Russell Wilson is one of the more veteran quarterbacks in the NFL, so he's played in every single game you can imagine. The Steelers may have something for the short-term, here.
Russell Wilson comes in at no. 17 on our latest quarterback power rankings.