NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11
16. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
This is always who Derek Carr has been. At best, he is a bridge QB at this stage of his NFL career. I could see a scenario where Carr gets cut from the Saints this coming offseason and he ends up signing with a team who needs a bridge starter for a year.
Honestly, a team like the Carolina Panthers would make a lot of sense. Carr is average at best and can run just about any offenses, but he can't do it at a high level. What may be super crazy is that Derek Carr is one of 23 QBs in the history of the NFL to hit 40,000 career passing yards.
15. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Guys, let's just be honest here; Patrick Mahomes is just not playing all that well this year, and I absolutely think he would tell you that. He's thrown 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions already, and his passer rating is just barely treading above 90. He's thrown a pick in seven of nine games, so this is an issue.
The Chiefs, somehow, are still 9-0, and simply find a way to wins games, but I do not think anyone truly thinks that this is a 9-0 team; just take their blocked field goal-win against the Denver Broncos for example, or their many other close games.
It will be interesting to see how this team performs in the playoffs; and in my opinion, this team needs to secure home-field advantage if they hope to make a Super Bowl run. They are seeking to be the only team in the history in the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row.
But to do that, he is going to need to clean up the turnovers, and the Chiefs potentially getting Isiah Pacheco back in the near future will be a huge help there.