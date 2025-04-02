NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

16. Arizona Cardinals

An average team that can flirt with double-digit wins in 2025, the Arizona Cardinals were 6-4 at one point in 2024 and are a sleeper team to keep an eye on.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Likely winning the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely not going to be a whole lot better or worse than they were in 2024, and that is the main problem here.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

Needing to really fix their defense, the Cincinnati Bengals are need to get out of their own way here and get more serious about winning.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The epitome of a 'good not great team,' the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nestled in at 13th in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

12. Minnesota Vikings

I put the Minnesota Vikings this low due to the uncertainty with JJ McCarthy at QB, but they could absolutely rise in our power rankings as the season rolls on.

11. Houston Texans

A team with huge offensive line and wide receiver questions, the Houston Texans are another 'good not great' team with another wide-open shot to win the AFC South.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Going 11-6 in 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers could be another team that leaps into contender status if the 2025 NFL Draft brings them the players they need.

9. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams went 10-7 in 2024 despite starting out 1-4 due to injuries. This team is better than you think and are still in the contender bubble approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.

8. Denver Broncos

Do not sleep on the Denver Broncos, folks. This roster is quite good and added a ton of talent in free agency. If they hit on their needs in the NFL Draft, watch out for Denver being a contender in 2025.

7. Green Bay Packers

A team on the cusp of greatness, the Green Bay Packers could absolutely win the NFC North. They are seventh in our latest NFL Power Rankings ahead of the NFL Draft.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Now having more roster questions than when the offseason began, the Kansas City Chiefs really need a strong 2025 NFL Draft to get back to the mountaintop in the 2025 NFL Season.

5. Washington Commanders

A team that I believe could win it all in 2025, the Washington Commanders are fifth in our NFL Power Rankings and won 14 total games in the 2024 season.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Falling short in the postseason yet again, the Baltimore Ravens are still in a great spot in our NFL Power Rankings, as they settle into fourth.

3. Buffalo Bills

The best team in the AFC right now is the Buffalo Bills. They have the reigning MVP and may also have the best roster in the conference as well. Can they get over the hump in 2025?

2. Detroit Lions

If not for some brutal defensive injuries in 2024, the Detroit Lions may have made the Super Bowl. They are an excellent team and second in our power rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Winning Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles are objectively the best team in the NFL until someone knocks them off the top or if they hit a legitimate Super Bowl hangover during the 2025 NFL Season. Only time will tell if Howie Roseman can get this roster back to an elite spot.