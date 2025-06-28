NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

28. New York Jets

The New York Jets made the right call to go with a modern retro of their uniforms, but the execution just doesn’t feel exactly right. The white collar on the neckline is far too thick and the alternate black uniforms leave something to be desired as well. The decision to go back to the 80s style logo was a good one for the Jets, but it just feels like these modern retros are missing the mark. If they would add some hits of black on the primary uniforms, the overall look might take a huge leap.

27. Cleveland Browns

I’ll throw out a relatively hot take and state that I actually like the Cleveland Browns’ uniforms a decent amount. They have gone back to the clean, simple look instead of trying to wear a more modern-looking uniform design, and that’s for the best. The colors should do most of the talking with this team and the combination of orange, brown, and white is perfect. This team doesn’t have a single bad look in its uniform lineup, but nothing stands out as truly an “elite” week-to-week NFL look.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are being carried tremendously in this ranking with the comeback of one of the great uniforms the NFL has ever known. The Jaguars’ throwback uniforms are perfection, from the side sleeve logo to the double outline on the numbers and text, as well as the overall pops of color. The black and teal should never be without the gold in Jacksonville’s uniform, which is why their modern jerseys are terrible. Slapping the Jaguar head on the chest doesn’t help.

25. Seattle Seahawks

I don’t think the Seahawks’ current uniforms get enough love. The Seahawks got one of the boldest re-designs from Nike back when they took over in 2012, and it was one of the rare instances where it feels like Nike created an instant classic. Seattle’s throwback uniforms are still some of the best in league history, but if their current uniforms would go away, I think fans would come to realize they didn’t know just how good they had it. The only combinations that fall flat are the more monochromatic where the Seahawks do all navy or all neon green.