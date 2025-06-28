NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

24. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a timeless, clean, classic, iconic, borderline boring look that doesn’t need to be messed with. Their black helmet alternates are horrendous and they should never wear them, but I get the need to be different and shake things up every once in a while. I appreciate the effort.

The Colts alternate features a black helmet and a "heathered" blue unitard. I'm a huge fan of the Colts primaries, but I fundamentally don't understand this one. Who was asking for this? pic.twitter.com/uRtaMOcfKt — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) July 20, 2023

The Colts don’t need to change anything at all. They have great uniforms but there’s some understandable fatigue. The gray facemasks are great but an occasional homage to the Peyton Manning era with a blue facemask wouldn’t be the worst idea.

23. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are one of those teams with uniforms that truly have people split. Some folks think the Vikings have executed their uniforms extremely well while others, like myself, feel like they leave a lot to be desired. The Vikings have great throwbacks and their uniforms currently are missing that mix of purple and gold. It’s far too much purple and white, which includes the Vikings’ all-white uniform alternate. They have incorporated an awesome white helmet into the mix, but this team’s under-use of gold in its uniform scheme is its downfall here.

22. New York Giants

Just like the Minnesota Vikings don’t have enough gold in their uniforms, the New York Giants don’t have enough pops of red. The greatest uniforms this team has ever worn are from the 80s and 90s and the pops of red are a big reason why those throwbacks are beloved. And of course, that is speaking on the home primaries. The away uniforms for the Giants don’t incorporate enough blue. There’s just so much potential here and the Giants are currently missing it.

21. Miami Dolphins

We’re getting into the portion of this uniform rankings list where a team’s ranking might indicate a poor uniform, but the majority of NFL teams either have an elite throwback or a really good primary uniform at the very least. The Miami Dolphins have an elite color scheme, elite throwbacks, and just an “okay” primary uniform. There are some primary uniforms that don’t get appreciated because of the team’s throwbacks, like the Seahawks, but the Dolphins aren’t in that category. Their aesthetic is best when they have the aqua tops and white pants, or white tops and aqua pants. And to see this team throw a 2000s throwback into the mix would thrill me.