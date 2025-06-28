NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

20. New England Patriots

The Patriots have the perfect early 2000s NFL aesthetic, which is fitting because they dominated that era of football. The Pats mix the dull navy home uniforms with pops of red, white, and silver pretty perfectly. The only uniform combination this team should stay away from is navy on top of navy. Otherwise, they really can’t miss. White on top of navy, white on gray, blue on gray, and the red throwbacks are all top-tier uniform combinations with nothing to really complain about. A late-90s throwback in the mix would give the Patriots a truly elite setup.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another NFL team with iconic primary uniforms at this point as well as truly great throwbacks. The Steelers throwbacks were so great at the time that the Iowa Hawkeyes literally copied them and made them their primary uniforms. Well, it might have been the way they played in the uniforms, but still. The Steelers know they don’t need to change anything or mess with anything, and they don’t. They are an iconic NFL franchise with a look that needs no modifications or throwback additions.

18. Chicago Bears

Similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears are a team whose uniforms will likely never really change. The Bears have an iconic logo lineup and they have rarely gone far from the beaten path when it comes to their uniforms or even font on the jerseys. The look of the Chicago Bears is a timeless one and they have truly great combinations. The one area where they miss the mark is with the orange helmets, a cautionary tale of “just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”

17. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have great uniforms. They have shuffled through a number of different looks through the years, but have settled on a simple design that really allows the color scheme of the team to shine with one of the best helmets and logos in the NFL. I may be one of the few people who would love to see this, but Buffalo throwing in a 2000s throwback uniform a couple of times per year would be a great changeup for this team. They have a fantastic uniform rotation now, but it’s a little boring compared to other teams who don’t rotate many uniforms.