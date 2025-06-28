NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

12. Kansas City Chiefs

There are few teams in the NFL who need as few combinations as the Kansas City Chiefs to look elite on a week-to-week basis. The one time the Chiefs miss is when they go all red with their uniforms, but there are probably plenty out there who would disagree with me on that. They didn’t wear that combination last season, anyway, so maybe the Chiefs are even coming around to that. It would be interesting to see what this team could do with a black or yellow alternate, but they don’t need to mess with relative perfection.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

There is a reason why the Raiders only wear three different uniforms over the course of the season, and have since the 60s. The Raiders uniform and logo combination is iconic. It’s timeless and clean. It’s stood the test of time. Again, don’t be confused by the overall ranking here. Every uniform from this point forward has something that makes it elite. When you think about the Raiders uniforms, what would you honestly improve? They have a classic look for their home and away, and the throwbacks with the silver numbers are incredible.

10. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a lot going for them with their uniforms. They have an elite logo, an elite color scheme, and a truly elite execution of that color scheme on almost every week. The Lions’ alternate black uniform is not as good now as it was back in the 2000s, but it’s a small gripe with their modern classic look overall. The decision to go with a modern classic uniform was the right one for this franchise, but the underrated move was going back to the Honolulu Blue facemask. Truly outstanding.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

I agree with this take. Midnight Green jersey over white pants has become the definitive Eagles look.



Their overall wardrobe is in an excellent place. Sharp and unique primaries. Top shelf throwback. And arguably the best blackout in the league. https://t.co/NeMZAjlL81 pic.twitter.com/eA4WQJm0zs — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) February 14, 2025

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have a couple of great things going with their overall aesthetic. They made the transition to the darker midnight green primary color scheme in the late 90s/early 2000s, and it’s stuck around. The Eagles got one of the best uniform re-designs back in 1996, and it’s stuck around for good reason. And with the incorporation of the Kelly Green throwbacks, this team really can’t miss on a week-to-week basis. The one look we haven’t seen from this team since 2013 that needs to come back is the black top on the white pants.