NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

8. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are another NFL team whose uniforms people either love or hate. There’s really no indifference. And to me, this is the one uniform that Nike has absolutely crushed out of the park in every possible way. Dare I say, the Rams are one of the most fashion-forward teams in the entire NFL. In my opinion, they are the only team for which the gradient style of jersey numbers has worked, and it works extremely well. They do not have a single bad uniform in their setup, including my personal favorite which is the “bone” colored tops with the blue pants.

This Rams uniform continues to be criminally underrated. pic.twitter.com/OgSXLF7HrM — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) January 15, 2024

The Rams have an elite color scheme and outstanding throwbacks when they want to wear them, from pretty much any era. I may be one of the few who would not mind seeing a callback to the Greatest Show on Turf every so often.

7. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have elite uniforms both home and away. Their white helmet look is fantastic. The only issue I’ve ever taken with the Packers’ uniform combinations is when they wear throwbacks, because their throwbacks are horrible. And if I can fit one more gripe in here, I wish the Packers would wear the green tops with the yellow numbers and maybe yellow or white pants instead of green pants. Even gray pants would be better. But the Packers uniform is as good as it gets while still being as simple as it gets.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s crazy to think about how the Buccaneers got bored of how good they looked and switched to those alarm clock atrocities for an era of time. They have one of the best uniforms in the league and they do it with a bigger color palette than any other team. The Bucs are a rare team that can be wearing red, black, orange, white, or their signature pewter on a given week and be the better dressed team compared to most others. If they can incorporate the pewter tops with white pants in addition to the orange creamsicle alternates, they’re going to rise on this list.

5. San Francisco 49ers

There’s nothing wrong with the 49ers uniforms in my estimation, but if the team brought back the black accents throughout the uniforms they wear as their primaries, they’d be number one on this list. The Niners wear a modern classic and they don’t have any bad weekly combinations. Their throwback is excellent, and although it’s been quite some time since they’ve worn them (2017) I also quite like their black alternates. This is a team that’s got a really good thing going for it.