NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

4. Baltimore Ravens

The purple alternates the Ravens debuted last year could be improved, but I love the gold numbers on the purple tops. If those could be worn with white pants or even gold pants, the Ravens would be cooking with grease. This is a team whose weekly uniform combination is one I always look forward to seeing. They look their best in purple on white, black on white, and white on purple. But the reality is, they look incredible week after week no matter what they wear.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have the distinct advantage of tiger stripes in their uniforms and they use them extremely well. Their helmet design is one of the greatest signature pieces of any uniform across all of sports. The stripes on the sleeves and pants are perfectly executed features. The Bengals’ all-white uniform is one of the best alternates in the NFL. Simply put, this team has virtually no room for improvement except for the inclusion of a 90s throwback for both home and away.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have an elite color scheme, a phenomenal logo, and they virtually can’t miss on a weekly basis when it comes to what tops they wear with what pants. It almost doesn’t matter. The crazy thing is, this team has even more room to grow. The Chargers wear a modern throwback from their uniforms worn in the 60s and 70s, but if they could incorporate the color rush royal blue uniforms, throw it back to the 90s and 2000s with a navy alternate (and block numbers), or even add a yellow top with white pants? This team has more combinations than anyone even realizes if the NFL would unchain the beast.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Live look at the Cowboys learning they cracked the Top 5 of the Uniform Wardrobe Power Rankings. pic.twitter.com/l6GC6FHkl3 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 12, 2023

There is simply no better uniform in the NFL right now than the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have the perfect combination of a timeless look and an elite throwback. They are the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers of the NFL. They simply have a look that should never be messed with, and it really hasn’t been in the entire Super Bowl era. When you have a look that lasts that long and stands the test of time, you have a uniform that deserves its place at the top of these 2025 NFL Uniform Power Rankings.