NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 6 and 7-win teams following Week 9 action

5. Denver Broncos (7-2)

Tied with the Colts and Patriots for the best record in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are 7-2 and have won six games in a row. They've mounted a ton of fourth quarter comebacks and are seeing both sides of the ball do enough to win a ton of games. They hold a two-game lead over the Kansa City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Losing in ugly fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, what we saw from the Colts might be a brutal reality they have to face, as their schedule is going to get tougher, and Daniel Jones showed signs of his old self. It'll be interesting to see how Indy responds after this loss.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

The Philadelphia Eagles have begun to figure things out and have gotten to work improving their defense via trade in recent days. Jaelan Phillips is the newest Eagle, and they hope that their defensive additions can be the right ones for that unit.

Philly has won so much and are experts at closing out the close games.

2. Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

Arguably the most balanced team in the NFL, the 6-2 Seattle Seahawks throttled the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football and are no. 2 in our power rankings. I will be interested to see if it's Seattle or Los Angeles winning the NFC West this year, as both teams have strong arguments to do that.

Sam Darnold is playing at an MVP level at the moment, and Mike Macdonald's defense has been suffocating as well.

1. Los Angeles Rams (6-2)

The Los Angeles Rams blew out the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 and are top in our power rankings. Both sides of the ball are humming, and I am not sure there are many teams with a better overall roster, either. The Rams are Super Bowl contenders, and QB Matthew Stafford has thrown a whopping 21 touchdowns on just two interceptions.

LA could win their second Super Bowl since 2021 if this keeps up.