NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 6-win teams approaching Week 9
Ironically, there are six 6-win teams in the NFL as we approach Week 9. Let's power rank them as we enter the final week before the trade deadline. Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season kicks off today, and it's wild that we're this far into the season already. There are six 6-win teams in the NFL, and one of them is in action today.
Can the Houston Texans defeat the lowly New York Jets on Thursday Night Football? Even with them losing Stefon Diggs, they should probably win this in close fashion. Besides the Texans, there are five other teams in the NFL who currently have six wins entering Week 9.
Let's power rank them!
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
The quarterback situation will be one to monitor, but you have to respect the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're 6-2 on the season, lead the AFC North, and made a bold but incredibly genius in-season QB change, going from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson.
It's easy to see why that was the right choice, as Fields is just a pedestrian thrower of the football, so the Steelers clearly want to gamble with Wilson's higher ceiling in that regard. They are, yet again, not a Super Bowl team, but are, yet again, on pace to win nine or 10 games.
5. Washington Commanders
How about the Washington Commanders? A 5-3 record was staring them down before a Hail Mary to win the game over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. It was a wild ending and a huge error on the Bears part. I believe that not only are the Commanders the best team in the NFC East, but Jayden Daniels is the best QB in that division as well.
We'll see how far they can go with a new coaching staff and a rookie QB, but man this team is fun.
4. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have six wins, and the three other teams in the AFC East have combined for six wins, so this division is just about wrapped up for Buffalo. I'm not sure they're quite good enough to make a Super Bowl run this year, but they're proving that even in an offseason where a slew of veteran players left, they're still competitive.
3. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have a +9 point differential coming into their Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup and have a pretty average scoring offense and defense. This team is just finding ways to win games and are 6-2 through their first eight games. They're one of the best teams in the NFL, and I am just waiting for this team to breakout on one side of the ball.
They are flawed, yes, but I'm still sticking with them as my Super Bowl pick this year. It's too late to back down now!
2. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers have now seem starting QB Jordan Love suffer two notable injuries this season. It's just not an ideal situation, but Love is clearly a high-end QB, and the Green Bay Packers are now 6-2 on the season after their Week 8 victory. They're no. 2 in these power rankings, and this could be a team that goes on a Super Bowl run if Love takes care of the ball a bit more and is able to stay in the lineup.
1. Detroit Lions
I'm not sure this is much of a debate. The Detroit Lions are the best team in football, and they're no. 1 on our six-win power rankings approaching Week 9. This team lost Aidan Hutchinson a couple of weeks ago and have not skipped a beat.
I personally believe this team has the best overall roster in the NFL and are going to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season. The defense is playing good and Jared Goff is playing out of his mind. It's hard to find a flaw with the Lions.